Death of Skibbereen native in Massachusetts

THE death has taken place in East Falmouth, Massachusetts of a Skibbereen man who had made the US his home since the 60s.

Laurence ‘Larry’ O’Driscoll was born and raised in Skibbereen, son of John and Ellen O’Driscoll.

An obituary posted on legacy.com, described how, before emigrating to the US in 1963, Larry was an officer in the merchant marines and travelled the world.

After marrying Nuala, his devoted wife of 60 years, they started a new life together, settling south of Boston. He worked for more than 20 years at Polaroid as an electrical specialist and retired to the sandy shores of Falmouth.

In his retirement years, Larry found much joy playing golf, spending time with his family and visiting ‘the ducks on Surf Drive’. He was a communicant at St Anthony’s Church. Larry was a proud and dedicated father to his children – his son Barry O’Driscoll and wife Jane, of Norwell, Massachusetts.

His son, Neal O’Driscoll and wife, Colleen of Hingham, also in Massachusetts. His daughter, Ann Swanson and her late husband Jeffrey, who lived in Tolland, Connecticut.

Larry was affectionately known as ‘Gramps’ or ‘Gaga’ by his nine adored grandchildren – Kevin, Steven, Katie, Patrick, Maire, Liam, Caitlin, Sarah, and Megan, and was the brother of Noel O’Driscoll of Skibbereen and the late Michael and Sean O’Driscoll.

Larry passed away on April 8th and was buried at St Anthony’s Cemetery in East Falmouth.