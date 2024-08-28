Death of historian Alan

THE late Dr Alan McCarthy from Charleville has been described as a ‘fantastic historian’ by those who crossed his path in his short but eventful life.

Alan passed away at Marymount Hospice, following a long illness.

Michael Collins House in Clonakilty paid tribute to him and said he was fundamental in the early development of the museum and to this day features in their documentary videos, podcasts and audio guides.

‘He was a fantastic historian, achieving his PhD (2019) at a young age and authoring a number of books. In our museum he welcomed everyone with a smile and brought history to life with his knowledge and enthusiasm,’ it said in an online post. ‘He will be sorely missed by his colleagues here at the museum.’ Alan also wrote several articles on local history for The Southern Star, and contributed an article to our Michael Collins centenary supplement, Death of a Legend, in 2022, on Collins’ links to this newspaper.

Alan McCarthy is survived by his wife Sarah – whom he married last year – and his parents Pat and Berna and siblings Lyn, Emer, Don and his twin Barry.