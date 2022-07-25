Date set for murderer Graham Dwyer’s appeal hearing

A DATE has been fixed for Bandon man Graham Dwyer’s appeal of his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O'Hara.

It is expected that the appeal, due to begin Thursday December 1st, will be a two-day hearing.

During the appeal, Dwyer’s lawyers will argue that the conviction should be quashed as a result of a ruling on data retention, by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).