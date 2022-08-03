Daniel Corkery Summer School runs until this Friday

The 30th edition of the Daniel Corkery Summer School, which began last night, runs until Friday with numerous events including music, workshops and lectures taking place in Inchigeelagh village.

The Daniel Corkery Summer School celebrates the life of the poet, writer, playwright and novelist who loved the village and returns to full mode after a reduced event last year. Corkery is best known for 'The Hidden Ireland' (1924,) his classic study of literature in the Irish language.

This year's theme is one of 'Blow - Ins' and it kicked off last night with Fred Callow from Coolmountain, outside Dunmanway reading from his recently released book, 'Blow-In: Living Off-Grid in West Cork.'

A classical concert takes place at the Lee Valley Store tonight at 8pm featuring songs by Vaughan Williams, Dowland and Handel, while The Clare Players will present John B Keane's 'The Chastitute' at the Lee Valley Store on Thursday night (August 4th) at 9pm.

The summer school concludes this Friday night (August 5th) with Conal Creedon who will explore Frank O'Connor's 'Guests of the Nation' from his new book and it takes places in Creedon's Hotel at 9pm.