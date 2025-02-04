Dairygold won’t link payments to purchases

Dairygold has rowed back on plans to link future year-end milk payments to farmers to their level of purchases from the co-operative.

The plan had been met with resistance from some members after it was revealed. Following consultations with the Dairygold regional committees late last week, the board decided to amend their plans.

Now, future potential year-end milk payments to suppliers will not be linked to their level of purchases from Dairygold and a proposed 6.0cpl threshold will not now apply.

‘The focus of the initial updated scheme was to increase the rewards we pay to those actively trading. However, when it became apparent that members were concerned over the change, which links potential year-end milk payments to the level of purchases, we reengaged with our regional committees, focus groups and members,’ said Dairygold chairperson Pat Clancy.

‘Following this consultation, the board decided to amend the scheme.’

All other elements relating to the Loyalty Reward Scheme remain the same.

Since it was first introduced in 2015, the Loyalty Reward Scheme has paid out over €21m to members and customers in shares and cash.