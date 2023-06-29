Dad with drugs issues stole from supermarket while on bail

A father-of-two who stole numerous items from a Bandon supermarket on two occasions has been told by a district court judge that he must engage with the probation service on his release from prison.

Denis Grec of Clara, Allen Square, Bandon pleaded guilty to two theft charges at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Judge John King that on September 25th last, staff at Lidl contacted gardaí over a theft that occurred two days previously at the store.

‘CCTV showed the defendant taking a number of items including a hands-free car kit, a Monster energy drink and an oil pump with a total value of €32.07,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

‘A second theft occurred at the store on September 25th where two rib eye steaks were stolen, valued at €26.97.’ When interviewed by gardaí, Mr Grec admitted the thefts and the property stolen was not recovered. Judge John King was told that the defendant has 43 previous convictions, including six for theft and 21 for road traffic offences and is currently serving a sentence until July 22nd. He was also told that Mr Grec was on bail at the time of these offences.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client, who is married with two kids, is originally from Moldova and has been living in Ireland for a number of years. ‘He has had issues with drugs and alcohol and that’s what started his offending. He regrets what happened,’ said Ms Dinneen.

Judge King convicted and sentenced him to three months in prison for the first theft on September 23rd which must be served consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving.

He convicted and sentenced him to six months on the second charge, but suspended it for two years. He directed that Mr Grec must place himself under the supervision of the probation services on his release from prison.

‘He must obey their directions including directions relation to drugs and alcohol rehabilitation courses and treatment and he must be of good behaviour,’ said Judge King. ‘The court does not want to cut him loose without help of the probation services.’ Recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €500, with €200 of that to be provided in cash.