Cycle tour returning to West Cork

THE annual Tour de Munster charity cycle has raised more than €5m for Down Syndrome Ireland since the event’s inception, and returns to West Cork next month.

The 24th annual edition of the Tour de Munster charity cycle will take place from August 8th to August 11th and was officially launched by cycling legend Seán Kelly last week. Amateur cyclists travel 600km across the six counties of Munster raising vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI). The fourth stage of the event will traverse West Cork, arriving from Kenmare and travelling across the region before finishing in Cork city.

Since its inception in 2000, the Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €5 million for the Munster branches of DSI.

All of the money raised from Tour de Munster will help to provide crucial support and services offered by DSI. Services include speech and language therapy, employment opportunity, occupational therapy, and other life-enhancing aid to people with Down syndrome and their families.

The cycling legend said he was proud to be a part of the Tour de Munster. ‘It’s been a journey marked by meaningful connections and impactful contributions, and I am honoured to be a part of it again.’