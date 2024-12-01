Crookhaven’s quaint Christmas fair

By Philippa Kennedy

SANTA’s Little Helpers made a fleeting visit to the village of Crookhaven this week to check out plans for its first ever Christmas fair.

Four elves arrived by boat ‘all the way from Lapland’ and stepped ashore on the quay outside O’Sullivan’s Pub where preparations are underway for the Crookhaven Christmas Fair on the first two weekends in December.

The fair will take place on December 7th and 8th and 14th and 15th with 31 artisan, foods and crafts stalls already signed up for each day in Nottages pub and The Crookhaven Inn. Around the village there will be a live Nativity scene and Santa, Mrs Claus and their helpers will be giving presents to children. Bulmers will be providing hot cider and there will be street food, a karaoke caravan, Christmas carols and live music.

The four-day event, the first of its kind in the village, will see the launch of the Crookhaven Pontoon Appeal to replace an ageing 25-year-old pontoon used by local people and holiday makers alike. The target is €75,000 and there is already €20,000 in the kitty, thanks to donations from customers and organisations.

There will be support from nearby Goleen, whose own fair had to be cancelled because of ‘bureaucratic red tape’.

Organiser Linda Kennedy, wife of publican Dermot O’Sullivan, said: ‘I always believed we would do a wonderful Christmas fair. Our village is so beautiful, it lends itself to the charm and excitement of Christmas. I can’t wait to see our new lights and decorations. It all came about last year when the Goleen fair got into difficulties with insurances and we offered our services by lending out Nottages, but it was too short-notice to organise anything. This year several of us got together, spearheaded by Emma Jepson, of The Crookhaven Inn, Magda O’Driscoll of the Crookhaven Art Studio, myself and others who decided to make our vision a reality. It’s going to be fun and a bit of light and excitement in the dark winter months.’

The cost is €10 for stalls and all the entertainment will be free. There will be a bucket collection to raise money towards the pontoon fund. The fair will take place on Saturday December 7th and Sunday 8th and on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th, from 3pm to 8pm on Saturdays and from 12pm to 5pm on Sundays.

For more information and stall booking contact Linda Kennedy at [email protected]