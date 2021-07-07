COVID-19 Wednesday: 581 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 581* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 60 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 17 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: 'We are continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of COVID-19, and so, it is important that we do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease as the vaccination programme opens to all adults over the age of 18.

'The continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive. If you display any symptoms of COVID-19, it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test.'