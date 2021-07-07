News

COVID-19 Wednesday: 581 new cases

July 7th, 2021 6:49 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

The Department of Health has confirmed 581 new cases of Covid-19

Share this article

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre  (HPSC) has today been notified of 581* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 60 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 17 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: 'We are continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of COVID-19, and so, it is important that we do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease as the vaccination programme opens to all adults over the age of 18.

'The continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive. If you display any symptoms of COVID-19, it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test.'

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.