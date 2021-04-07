News

Covid-19 Wednesday: 5 deaths, 423 new cases

April 7th, 2021 6:33 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, four occurred in April, and one in February.

There has been a total of 4,732 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 6th April, the HPSC has been notified of 423 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 239,325* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 219 are men / 201 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old
  • 199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 663,411 people have received their first dose
  • 272,676 people have received their second dose

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,325 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 6th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases**

(to midnight 6Apr2021)

 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 6Apr 2021)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(to 6Apr 2021)
Ireland 423 430 151.6 7220
Offaly <5 11 366.9 286
Westmeath 18 11 268.1 238
Laois 6 12 232.6 197
Dublin 199 196 232.2 3,128
Kildare 41 27 214.8 478
Donegal 15 16 213 339
Cavan 5 9 195.6 149
Meath 23 18 188.2 367
Louth 8 13 162.2 209
Longford <5 4 154.1 63
Wexford 16 11 124.9 187
Tipperary 8 10 119.1 190
Wicklow <5 10 117.3 167
Roscommon <5 5 94.5 61
Monaghan 5 4 94.5 58
Mayo <5 7 91.9 120
Limerick 18 9 91.8 179
Galway 20 14 85.6 221
Waterford 9 6 72.3 84
Leitrim 0 1 59.3 19
Cork 11 26 57.3 311
Clare <5 2 46.3 55
Carlow <5 1 42.2 24
Kilkenny <5 2 34.3 34
Kerry <5 3 27.8 41
Sligo 0 1 22.9 15

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7 day incidence rate is 73.3
  • 5 day moving average is 430

 

 

