Covid-19 Wednesday: 5 deaths, 423 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of these deaths, four occurred in April, and one in February.
There has been a total of 4,732 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 6th April, the HPSC has been notified of 423 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 239,325* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 219 are men / 201 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 30 years old
- 199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.
As of 8am today, 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 663,411 people have received their first dose
- 272,676 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,325 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 6th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases**
(to midnight 6Apr2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 6Apr 2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 6Apr 2021)
|Ireland
|423
|430
|151.6
|7220
|Offaly
|<5
|11
|366.9
|286
|Westmeath
|18
|11
|268.1
|238
|Laois
|6
|12
|232.6
|197
|Dublin
|199
|196
|232.2
|3,128
|Kildare
|41
|27
|214.8
|478
|Donegal
|15
|16
|213
|339
|Cavan
|5
|9
|195.6
|149
|Meath
|23
|18
|188.2
|367
|Louth
|8
|13
|162.2
|209
|Longford
|<5
|4
|154.1
|63
|Wexford
|16
|11
|124.9
|187
|Tipperary
|8
|10
|119.1
|190
|Wicklow
|<5
|10
|117.3
|167
|Roscommon
|<5
|5
|94.5
|61
|Monaghan
|5
|4
|94.5
|58
|Mayo
|<5
|7
|91.9
|120
|Limerick
|18
|9
|91.8
|179
|Galway
|20
|14
|85.6
|221
|Waterford
|9
|6
|72.3
|84
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|59.3
|19
|Cork
|11
|26
|57.3
|311
|Clare
|<5
|2
|46.3
|55
|Carlow
|<5
|1
|42.2
|24
|Kilkenny
|<5
|2
|34.3
|34
|Kerry
|<5
|3
|27.8
|41
|Sligo
|0
|1
|22.9
|15
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence rate is 73.3
- 5 day moving average is 430
