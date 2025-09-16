Out and About in West Cork

Edward, Aoife, and Ciaran Walsh at the grand opening of An Gairdín at the Bandon Co-op's garden centre in Kilbrogan. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Michael O’Regan from Skibbereen at the WNBF bodybuilding show where he came second and got the chance to represent team Ireland at this year’s world championships which will be held in Los Angeles, USA.
Pioneer diamond and golden jubilee pin and certificate recipients, members of the Cork diocesan, regional and local Pioneer centres and Monsignor Aidan O'Driscoll VG coPP at the annual Diocesan Pioneer Mass pictured with the Statue of the Sacred Heart, one of the four blessed by Pope Francis, one for each province, to mark the jubilee year which was brought especially to the Church of Our Lady and St John for this mass.
The Ilen Rovers U8 boys took part in a West Cork blitz in Clonakilty last Saturday morning where there was a great performance from all the teams. Back: Eoghan Collins, Rory Keane, Tadgh Holland, Daniel Casey, Archie Desmond, Patrick O'Driscoll, Seán O’Sullivan and Tadgh Barry. Front: Nicholas McSweeney, Nye Lawn, Finn Browne, Seán Holland, Fionn Barry and Conor Whooley.
The Church Restaurant in Skibbereen recently held a hugely successful coffee morning to raise funds for Castletown-Kinneigh girl Maeve O'Mahony who suffered a stroke after undergoing surgery for severe scoliosis at a hospital in New York. Staff members Aine McCarthy, Helen Bohane, Mark Hegarty, Christine Murphy, Laura Corina and Manjula Sanjeewa presenting the cheque for €4,300 to Maeve's grandparents Anthony and Nellie O'Mahony and Wendy O'Mahony. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Anna Hurley (11), sixth class pupil at St Joseph's NS in Skibbereen, in action on Gwendolyn (138cm high) at the RDS Horse Show recently where she won the 'judges choice' in the Show Hunter Class.
Ellen Logan captured this photo of Míde Wilson from Skibbereen taking time out to watch the waves.
At the recent annual mass at the mass rock at Béal an Aifrinn, Ballycullinane, Courtmacsherry were, front: Sr Jane Murphy, Niamh O'Driscoll, Fiona O'Regan, Mary O'Leary, Fr Fergus Ryan, Katie May O'Driscoll, Clodagh O'Driscoll and Margaret O'Dwyer. Back: Liz O'Sullivan, Michael Flynn, Richard O'Sullivan, Paudie O'Regan and Paul Finn. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ciara Pettit-Mee (Ardfield), Evie Weller (Ardfield), Aine White (Ahiohill), Ella McSweeney (Butlerstown), Caoimhe Whelton (Lislevane), Annabel Dhonsfiled (Innishannon) and Saoirse Whelton (Tirnanean) enjoying the recent Clonakilty Sacred Heart Secondary School Debs. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Poet Matthew Geden and artist Katherine Boucher Beug at Kinsale Library during the launch of the programme for this year's Words By Water. (Photo: John Allen)
Cork County Arts Officer Ian McDonagh, festival chair Ruth McDonnell and committee member Vanessa Conneely at the launch of the programme for this year's Words By Water, Kinsale Literary Festival. (Photo: John Allen)
Carbery Hunt Pony Club dads Victor Monaher and Ger Scriven helping out with prizegiving .
Mabel Deane at her retirement celebration. She has retired after 33 years in business. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Ray Good, Angela Ryan and Julia Mary Slyne hanging out with Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the recently held community summer BBQ at Gaggin Hall.
Bandon GAA players Rory Murphy, Ewen Hourigan, Russell Crowley and Seán Whelton who recently represented West Cork in the U14 hurling Tony Forristal Tournament in Waterford.
Fr Myles McSweeney presenting Mary Logan with her papal medal with Fr Chris O’Donovan. Fellow concelebrant, Fr Daithí Foley, was watching the event.
There was a real Schull Community College welcome for this year’s intake of international students. Pictured with teacher AnneMarie Collins, the group of 25 is a mix of European nationalities from Spain, Germany, Italy and France. This year’s intake reaches even further and includes Brazil. The group is welcomed by the college and town and it is hoped they enjoy their stay and study in Schull.
The Ballineen and Enniskeane Christmas Lights Group were delighted last Saturday evening to present to Maeve O’Mahony’s family a cheque for €3,500 from their fundraising vintage day held in August. Donal Shorten, Sandra Lawton, Kathy Kenefick, Maeve’s grandparents Nelly and Anthony O’Mahony, Paul O’Driscoll, Jim Lawton, Maeve’s aunts Wendy O’Mahony and Marie Hurley, Maura Mannix, Valerie Jennings, Genevieve Quinn, Emma Kenefick, Frank Jennings and Kitty Shorten.
Muintir Gabriel's team member Deirdre Coughlan O'Sullivan with her daughters Lily and Hannah at the team's recent visit to Carrigboy National School after their West Cork victory. The school community is very proud that many of the team members are its past pupils.
Stand-in captain Peter Milligan, covering for an injured Fionn Lawlor, at the Ballinhassig AFC.
Checking the doll's house on their first day at Clogagh National School were Emily Patterson, Rachel O'Flynn and Brigid Ryan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Castletownshend National School welcomed two sets of twins to their junior infant class, Matthew and Haley Keohane, and Fennella and Finian Flanagan, who were all smiled for the camera on their first day of school. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Linett Toma, Alexandru Pantilii and Ema Lucan Marda enjoying their first day of school at Bandon Bridge NS. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Tadhg Hallihan, Luciano Fiorini and Franky Thorne enjoying their first day at Union Hall National School. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Seren Kingston enjoying her first day at St Mary’s National School. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Reenascreena NS reopened on Monday September 1st and welcomed nine new pupils into junior infants. Having gained a third classroom teacher, everyone at the school is looking forward to an extra-busy year full of fun and learning. The nine new pupils with their teacher Eimear O'Donovan.
The Owen Gaels U14 team who won their playoff against Sam Maguires on Friday evening in an epic match to reach the final of U14 championship. Back: Conor Cullinane, Killian Deasy, Patrick O’Leary, Ethan Coughlan, Seán Galway, Micheál Ryan, Daragh Ryan, Tomás Walsh, Donnacha Ryan, Daniel Walsh and Denis O’Reilly. Front: Eoin Hayes, Matthew Twomey, Daniel O’Brien, Ryan Deasy, Peter O’Flynn, Alex Coughlan, Vincent Beechinor, Harry O’Reilly, Will Coleman, Tim Crowley and Adam Collins.
Rachel Kingston, Dunmanway ran the Very Pink Run in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland held at MTU last Sunday. Rachel raised over €900 for Breast Cancer Ireland and thanked all those who donated to such a great cause.
Locals Niamh Fleming and her children Hannah and Aoibhín out and about in Pearse Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
West Cork Ploughing will be competing at the All-Ireland Ploughing Championships. Included on the team are, front: Claire O' Rourke (senior horse), Sean Ni Mhaoiimhia (special horse), Michael Ryan (team sponsor) and Caroline O' Driscoll (U40 horse). Back: Katie Hayes (farmerette), Laoise O'Driscoll (novice reversible) and Ellen Nyhan (farmerette). (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
An early photograph taken by the late Jimmy Bluett of students at Clonakilty Convent. There will be an informal class reunion held on October 4th for the years 1975-1980.
The late John Regan's family, friends and Bantry Tidy Towns volunteers in Garryvurcha cemetery after the tree planting ceremony which was held in his honour.
Hannah Daly (left) on her first day of school at St Joseph’s NS in Dromore, with older sister, Isabelle.
On a recent visit to the historic home of Tim Cadogan near Coomhola
were Tommy Mullins, James McBarron, Pat O'Leary, Donal O'Sullivan, Andrew Hodnett and Charlie McCarthy. The outing was guided by Pat O’Leary and the group visited the historic homestead of Tim Cadogan, who was hanged in January of 1901 for the shooting dead of the Landlord William Simms Byrd.
Chairman of Cancer Connect, Neilie O'Leary of Coomhola, Bantry with IFA president, Francie Gorman at the recent Clonakilty Agricultural Show, where students from the Sacred Heart Secondary School were fundraising for Cancer Connect.
Kate Palmer, Richard O'Loideoin (thatcher)and Pete Little enjoying the recent Mealagh Valley Heritage Day.
Hazel Vickery and Betty Phelps enjoying reminiscing while butter-making at the Mealagh Valley Heritage Day.
Congratulations to Johnny and Sheila Regan, Castletownbere who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at the weekend surrounded by family. Back: Brendan Regan, Alan Regan, Kerry Regan, Sam Regan, Alex and Ruby O'Regan. Second row: Abb (Facthna) MacCarthy, Emma Regan, Cadhla MaCarthy, Zoey O'Sullivan, Casey Regan, Joe O'Sullivan, Norma O’Sullivan, Sean Regan and Fiona Regan. Third row: Siun Regan, Padraic MacCarthy, Sheila Regan and John Regan. Fourth row: Odhran Regan, Jayden Regan (on Sheila Regan's lap), Joseph O'Sullivan (Johnny's lap), Fiadh Regan (beside Johnny). Kneeling: Naoise MacCarthy, Caden Regan, Ciana Regan, Lucy O’Sullivan and Aodha MacCarthy. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Castletownbere Rowing Club attended the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships in August which was held at the national rowing centre at Farran. Castletownbere had representation in a lot of races and the teams all did well in their categories. Miriam Sheehan, Sinead Murphy, Una Ni Charra, Fia Murphy and Lydia O'Sullivan came first in the women’s open classic.
Some of the crowd who gathered at the River Island carpark in Inchigeela last Sunday for the relaunch of the waymarked trails. For the full report, see page 10 of this week's Southern Star.
Jamie Desmond at the grand opening of An Gairdín at Bandon Co-op's garden centre, Kilbrogan. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Michael O'Brien, Clonakilty; Oisín Deasy, Timoleague and Nathan Murphy, Clonakilty, at this summer's FAI Camp. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Don Coakley from Ring and Kevin O’Sullivan, Ballinascarthy, at Barryroe Co-op's centenary celebrations. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Fachtna O'Callaghan and Gerard O'Leary at the Bandon vintage club run. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Miriam Kingston and her daughters Eva, Chloe and Ciara at The Gairdín Garden Centre. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the Hamilton High School grads ball at Bandon were Tom Warner, Niamh Quinlan, and Jay O'Shea. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Carol Hurley O'Sullivan at Schull Regatta, which took place last month. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)