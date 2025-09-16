Pitch refusal a setback for club, players, families and community – Kinsale AFC

A KINSALE soccer club has expressed disappointment after plans for a full-size artificial grass pitch at their grounds at Madden Park were refused by An Coimisiún Pleanála, despite Cork County Council planners giving it the green light, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Kinsale AFC received planning permission last year for the upgrade to include six 15.2m high floodlights, drainage, 1.2m high spectator fencing and all associated works at their pitch which is close to Charles Fort.

The decision was appealed to An Coimisiún Pleanála by several local residents who expressed concerns that Cork County Council were conflicted as they were owners of the club’s grounds. One objector said the proposed development was tantamount to ‘institutional vandalism of one of Ireland’s most valuable assets’.

An Coimisiún Pleanála upheld their complaints and refused planning permission because of the site being of high ecological, landscape and heritage significance within the area.

It said that the proposed lighting arrangements on an elevated area overlooking Charles Fort National Monument would be ‘visually obtrusive and dominant’ and would negatively impact on the historic setting of Charles Fort which is a site of national significance.

In a statement the club said this outcome is a setback for them and for the many players, families and volunteers who dedicate their time to football in their community.

‘Our aim has always been to provide a safe, modern and inclusive environment where young people can grow as footballers and as members of the wider community.

‘Better facilities would allow us to expand participation, improve training opportunities and secure a strong future for the club.

‘Kinsale AFC will continue to explore all options to deliver the facilities our players and community deserve. We will keep engaging with all stakeholders and work towards a solution that benefits Kinsale. Together we can overcome the challenge and build a sustainable future for football in Kinsale.’