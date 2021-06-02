Covid-19 Wednesday: 407 new cases

AS of midnight, Tuesday June 1st, the Department of Health is reporting 407 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Of the 93 in hospital, 34 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 2nd, 2021 5:13 PM
