Covid-19 Wednesday: 348 new cases

As of midnight, Tuesday June 22nd, the Department of Health is reporting 348 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 41 in hospital, 13 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 23rd, 2021 8:07 PM
