Covid-19 Wednesday: 18 deaths, 683 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, six occurred in March, seven in February and five in January.

There has been a total of 4,628 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd March, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,164 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.*

Of the cases notified today:

324 are men / 359 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

308 in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 329 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. There were 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 21st 2021, 680,015 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

495,824 people have received their first dose

184,191 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s vaccination programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 232,164 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 23Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 23Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 23Mar2021) Ireland 683 573 159.3 7586 Offaly 30 32 443.8 346 Kildare 49 31 249 554 Donegal 68 39 246.9 393 Dublin 308 250 239 3,220 Longford 5 6 237.3 97 Meath 35 34 225.1 439 Carlow <5 6 166.9 95 Roscommon <5 6 153.4 99 Tipperary 23 20 152.3 243 Westmeath 13 10 149.8 133 Galway 24 22 140.3 362 Waterford <5 13 136 158 Louth 9 13 134.2 173 Wexford 11 16 130.2 195 Laois 18 10 119.2 101 Wicklow <5 9 96.2 137 Limerick 21 13 95.4 186 Cavan 9 4 93.2 71 Sligo <5 3 85.5 56 Mayo 11 6 59.8 78 Clare 6 4 54.7 65 Leitrim <5 1 53.1 17 Monaghan <5 1 48.9 30 Kerry 7 3 48.7 72 Cork 14 16 42.9 233 Kilkenny <5 3 33.3 33

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.