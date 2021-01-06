Covid-19 Wednesday: 17 deaths, 7,836 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to Covid-19, with 1,373 new cases detected in Co Cork.

There has been a total of 2,299 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 5th January, the HPSC has been notified of 7,836 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 121,154* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

3,740 are men / 4,078 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

2,263 in Dublin, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 954 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. There were 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The country is in a serious phase of this surge of Covid-19. There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

‘It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 121,154 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 05Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 05Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 05Jan2021) Ireland 7,836 819.1 39,005 Monaghan 275 1638.8 1,006 Louth 496 1528.5 1,970 Limerick 345 1252.4 2,441 Donegal 231 1052.8 1,676 Cavan 160 1013.4 772 Dublin 2,263 955.2 12,870 Sligo 93 866.7 568 Cork 1,373 815.9 4,429 Mayo 121 808.4 1,055 Meath 340 759.8 1,482 Kerry 235 721.7 1,066 Wexford 244 687.9 1,030 Clare 147 681.7 810 Carlow 86 665.7 379 Longford 78 650.8 266 Kildare 276 640.4 1,425 Kilkenny 85 633.9 629 Waterford 186 631.8 734 Offaly 135 628.5 490 Laois 107 606.9 514 Galway 178 509.6 1,315 Westmeath 123 503.5 447 Roscommon 25 480.3 310 Leitrim 24 477.5 153 Tipperary 113 391.7 625 Wicklow 97 381.3 543

The following table has been included to show both positive tests and confirmed cases in the latest 14-day period. Normally, the number of confirmed cases reported on a given day correlates with the number of positive tests the preceding day, allowing for validation and removal of duplicates.

Once the delays that have arisen in recent days have been resolved, we will no longer report the laboratory test results.

Reporting over latest 14-day period (23/12/2020-06/01/2021)

Date reported Reported Confirmed cases Tests processed Positive tests detected Positivity rate 23/12/2020 - 22,884 1,269 5.5% 24/12/2020 922 21,416 1,643 7.7% 25/12/2020 1,019 11,999 1,207 10.1% 26/12/2020 1,293 3,536 343 9.7% 27/12/2020 744 9,405 1,178 12.5% 28/12/2020 764 13,805 2,007 14.5% 29/12/2020 1,546 17,484 2,867 16.4% 30/12/2020 1,720 26,312 4,371 16.6% 31/12/2020 1,620 27,389 5,621 20.5% 01/01/2021 1,754 20,846 4,553 21.8% 02/01/2021 3,394 28,545 6,486 22.7% 03/01/2021 4,692 20,571 5,199 25.3% 04/01/2021 6,110 19,869 4,427 22.3% 05/01/2021 5,325 28,368 6862 24.2% 06/01/2021 7,836 - - -

7-day incidence 650.9

5-day moving average 5,524

