Covid-19 Wednesday: 13 deaths, 371 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, three deaths occurred in April, three in March, and seven in February, or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 60-95 years.

There has been a total of 4,896* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 27th April, the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 247,857** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

190 are men / 181 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

131 in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties***

As of 8am today, 153 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. There were 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 26th, 2021, 1,417,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,014,640 people have received their first dose

403,302 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4896 confirmed cases reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 247,857 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.