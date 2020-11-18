Covid-19 Wednesday: 12 deaths, 379 cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,006 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 17th November, the HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 69,058* confirmed cases of Covid in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

174 are men / 203 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

116 in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There were 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with Covid-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland. It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,006 deaths reflects this.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 69,058 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 17NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (04Nov2020 to 17NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (04Nov2020 to 17NOV2020) Ireland 379 119.9 5,708 Donegal 38 295.9 471 Limerick 22 237.0 462 Louth 22 169.1 218 Waterford 6 162.7 189 Roscommon 5 158.0 102 Westmeath <5 151.0 134 Offaly <5 144.9 113 Meath 30 134.3 262 Dublin 116 120.8 1,627 Kilkenny 11 118.9 118 Kerry 10 116.4 172 Clare 8 111.9 133 Mayo 10 111.1 145 Longford <5 110.1 45 Monaghan <5 109.1 67 Tipperary 6 106.5 170 Laois <5 99.2 84 Sligo 6 91.6 60 Cavan 8 90.6 69 Leitrim <5 87.4 28 Carlow <5 86.1 49 Kildare 16 84.5 188 Cork 27 82.0 445 Galway 17 77.1 199 Wicklow <5 62.5 89 Wexford <5 46.1 69

