Bantry and Skibb vaccine clinic times for this week

VACCINES will be available to those who need them in West Cork this week, with vaccination clinics open in both Skibbereen and Bantry.

The clinics will be open to all adults and children over the age of 6 months, as the HSE urge anyone who is due their booster or unsure of their vaccination status to check by contacting HSELive on 1800 700 700.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is hosting the clinics, which will operate in Skibbereen on March 1st and Bantry on March 3rd.

Dr Anne Sheahan, area director of public health for Cork and Kerry said: 'If you're not sure if you, or your child, are due a vaccine - call us to check the vaccination status.

'If it's time, please make an appointment for a clinic near you. It is a very safe vaccine and will offer added protection against becoming very sick. Our best ammunition against COVID-19 is vaccination.'

Vaccination clinic locations and dates

Dental Building, Hospital grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, P81 HC43

· Wednesday, March 1st: 9am-11am (6 months – 4 years)

· Wednesday, March 1st: 11.30am-1pm & 2pm-4pm (12+)

Bantry Newtown CVC, Newtown, Bantry, Co. Cork P75 H304

· Friday, March 3rd: 9am-1pm & 2pm-4pm (12+)

· Friday, March 3rd: 3pm-4pm (5-11)