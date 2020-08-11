Covid-19 Tuesday: one death, 35 new cases

THERE has been one new death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,773 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 10th August, the HPSC has been notified of 35 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 26,801* confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

15 are men / 18 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

24 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

5 cases have been identified as community transmission

6 in Carlow, 5 in Clare, and the remaining 24 of the cases are in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The number of confirmed cases notified to us daily is likely to rise and fall this week. It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation. It will be next week before we see if measures introduced last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had the desired effect in suppressing Covid-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission.’

‘We must remember that our focus as a society is on three national priorities - protecting public health and the most vulnerable, the resumption of non-COVID health services and the reopening of our schools. Every time you choose to avoid a crowd, keep 2m distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use the Covid Tracker App, you are making a vital contribution to this shared national effort.’

