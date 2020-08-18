Covid-19 Tuesday: one death, 190 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with Covid-19 in Ireland has died.

There has now been a total of 1,775 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 17th August, the HPSC has been notified of 190 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 27,499* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

76 are men / 111 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

75 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

14 cases have been identified as community transmission

48 in Kildare, 46 in Dublin, 38 in Tipperary, 20 in Limerick, 7 in Clare and the rest of the 31cases are in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘As we learn to live with this disease, we need to strike a balance between enjoying our lives and behaving responsibly. By reducing our social contacts and following the public health advice we can suppress this virus.

‘To keep our shops, hotels, restaurants and sporting activities open, we need every household to play its part and every workplace and organisation to provide a safe environment so that we can protect our loved ones, safeguard the most vulnerable, protect our health services and ensure children get back to school in the coming weeks.’

