Covid-19 Tuesday: 93 deaths, 2,001 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 93 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 3 deaths occurred in December and 89* occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41-99 years. There are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers. There are no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30.

There has been a total of 2,708** Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 18th January, the HPSC has been notified of 2,001 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 176,839*** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

892 are men / 1,098 are women

55% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

701 in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 102 in Waterford, 98 in Meath, 90 in Donegal and the remaining 806 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,949 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 202 were in ICU at 11am. There were 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘While we are starting to see the early results of our collective efforts to minimise the transmission of the virus, we are very sadly reporting an additional 93 deaths today. We cannot afford to drop our guard against the very high levels of infection that remain in the community at present. Covid-19 ICU and hospitalisation numbers are of critical concern to us, representing a very significant pressure on our healthcare workers and on the provision of acute medical and surgical non-Covid care. We need everyone to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. The more that each individual follows this advice in their everyday lives, the more we can drive down the spread of Covid-19 and minimise the impact on vital healthcare services, patients and frontline workers.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*There is 1 death where the date of death is still under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,708 deaths reflects this

***Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 176,839 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 18Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (05Jan2021 to 18Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (05Jan2021 to 18Jan2021) Ireland 2,001 1334.6 63,551 Monaghan <5 2564.1 1,574 Louth 82 2089.5 2,693 Waterford 102 1918.6 2,229 Wexford 68 1829.4 2,739 Limerick 89 1706.0 3,325 Carlow 25 1630.0 928 Mayo 62 1573.1 2,053 Cork 204 1471.4 7,988 Dublin 701 1454.5 19,598 Clare 30 1386.2 1,647 Donegal 90 1280.8 2,039 Cavan 19 1278.6 974 Meath 98 1120.3 2,185 Galway 73 1054.4 2,721 Kilkenny 20 1039.0 1,031 Kildare 89 1006.7 2,240 Tipperary 46 976.5 1,558 Offaly 25 938.9 732 Laois 46 933.9 791 Kerry 33 917.4 1,355 Roscommon 18 886.2 572 Sligo 13 759.9 498 Wicklow 31 715.5 1,019 Westmeath 25 693.9 616 Longford <5 680.2 278 Leitrim <5 524.3 168

5-day moving average 2,758

7-day incidence 447.5