Covid-19 Tuesday: 9 deaths, 379 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of nine additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,929* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 10th May, the HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 253,567** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

190 are men / 185 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

171 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 24 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 107 cases are spread across 18 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 117 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU, and there were 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday 9th May, 1,848,747 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,347,561 people have received their first dose

501,186 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health said:

‘This week is a hopeful week and one that we have all been looking forward to. We have gotten to this point by working together in following the public health advice and reducing incidence of disease in our communities.

‘We need to continue to focus on the measures that we know can protect ourselves and our loved ones from Covid-19 – we can plan to meet friends and family where it is safe to do so and those who have been vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine. They are now able to get out and about and enjoy the benefits of the vaccine.

‘The two primary targets as we try to exit the pandemic are vaccination and low transmission. If we can keep cases low and continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, we will find ourselves in a very different risk environment where we can see further easing of measures. Our task now is to keep the disease under control by following the basic measures and taking up our vaccine when it is offered to us.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,929* confirmed deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed cases. The figure of 253,567 confirmed cases reflects this.

*** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers