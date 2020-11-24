Covid-19 Tuesday: 6 deaths, 226 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,028 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 23rd November, the HPSC has been notified of 226 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 70,930 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

115 are men / 109 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

64 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today 292 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There were 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 23NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (10NOV2020 to 23NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (10NOV2020 to 23NOV2020) Ireland 226 107.8 5,131 Donegal 41 240.0 382 Louth 12 211.8 273 Limerick 13 192.4 375 Waterford 7 150.6 175 Roscommon 0 131.7 85 Dublin 64 118.0 1,590 Meath ** (<5) 116.9 228 Offaly 0 116.7 91 Monaghan ** (<5) 112.4 69 Westmeath ** (<5) 111.5 99 Kilkenny 8 107.8 107 Longford ** (<5) 97.9 40 Tipperary 23 90.9 145 Cavan ** (<5) 89.3 68 Mayo ** (<5) 88.9 116 Clare ** (<5) 83.3 99 Cork 6 81.2 441 Kildare ** (<5) 80.0 178 Carlow ** (<5) 79.0 45 Wicklow 12 72.3 103 Sligo 0 71.7 47 Galway 6 65.1 168 Leitrim 0 62.4 20 Kerry ** (<5) 60.9 90 Laois ** (<5) 49.6 42 Wexford ** (<5) 36.7 55

