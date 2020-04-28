Covid-19 Tuesday: 59 more deaths, 229 more cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 59 people with Covid-19 have died, of which 45 were laboratory-confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,159* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Tuesday 28th April, the HPSC has been notified of 229 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 19,877 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday 27 April, 153,054 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 41,470 tests were carried out and of these 5,335 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 12.9%.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 28 April) to determine a phased, risk-based, public health approach to inform any change to measures currently in place. It will continue to review evidence to enable the Minister for Health to make formal recommendations to Government over the coming days.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘While there are many facets to Ireland’s approach to managing the impact of COVID-19, NPHET’s primary responsibility is to consider the impact on the public’s health and to advise on measures that can limit that impact.’

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,159 deaths reflects this.

Cases as at Sunday 26th April (19,383 cases)

The data reveals:

58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,638 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 358 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,414 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,624 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,147 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,126 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 19,383 Total number hospitalised 2,638 Total number admitted to ICU 358 Total number of deaths 924 Total number of healthcare workers 5,414 Number clusters notified 608 Cases associated with clusters 5,572 Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 April

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 11,179 57.7 Male 8,152 42.1 Unknown 52 0.3 Total 19,383

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 April

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 33 0.2 1 - 4 64 0.3 5 - 14 193 1 15 - 24 1,262 6.5 25 - 34 3,096 16 35 - 44 3,319 17.1 45 - 54 3,567 18.4 55 - 64 2,586 13.3 65+ 5,239 27 Unknown 24 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 April

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 63% Close contact with confirmed case 34% Travel Abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 April

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for Covid-19 and hasn't been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that's known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for Covid-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that's known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 14 0.5 5 - 14 8 0.3 15 - 24 54 2 25 - 34 159 6 35 - 44 228 8.6 45 - 54 353 13.4 55 - 64 401 15.2 65+ 1418 53.8 Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 April

Cases by county

Carlow 93 0.5% Cavan 627 3.2% Clare 229 1.2% Cork 1126 5.8% Donegal 453 2.3% Dublin 9624 49.7% Galway 332 1.7% Kerry 288 1.5% Kildare 1147 5.9% Kilkenny 233 1.2% Laois 212 1.1% Leitrim 67 0.3% Limerick 518 2.7% Longford 135 0.7% Louth 640 3.3% Mayo 466 2.4% Meath 638 3.3% Monaghan 385 2% Offaly 236 1.2% Roscommon 141 0.7% Sligo 117 0.6% Tipperary 370 1.9% Waterford 138 0.7% Westmeath 448 2.3% Wexford 162 0.8% Wicklow 558 2.9%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 April

≤ means 'less than or equal to'.