Covid-19 Tuesday: 45 deaths, 575 new cases

February 23rd, 2021 6:03 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

A total of 219,899 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 45 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, 41 occurred in February, 4 in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55-104 years.

There has been a total of 4,181* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 22nd February, the HPSC has been notified of 575 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 216,300** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 272 are men / 298 are women
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 218 in Dublin, 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 26 in Westmeath and the remaining 231 cases are spread across 20 other counties.***

 

As of 8am today, 693 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in ICU. There were 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of February 20th, 350,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 219,899 people have received their first dose
  • 130,423 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,181 deaths reflects this.

 

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 cases. The figure of 216,300 cases reflects this.

 

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 22Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 22Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (09Feb2021 to 22Feb2021)
Ireland 575 737 240.4 11,448
Offaly 22 26 441.2 344
Monaghan 12 13 342.1 210
Dublin 218 271 339.4 4,573
Galway 38 52 330.5 853
Louth 35 29 296.4 382
Laois 10 15 295.2 250
Kildare 23 45 269.2 599
Waterford 20 24 263.4 306
Limerick 27 41 262.7 512
Mayo 15 25 255.2 333
Longford <5 6 254.4 104
Westmeath 26 17 253.5 225
Meath 23 26 242.5 473
Cavan 5 12 233.7 178
Carlow <5 7 209 119
Tipperary 10 23 180.5 288
Leitrim <5 3 174.8 56
Donegal 15 21 161.4 257
Wexford 6 8 157 235
Clare 12 13 149 177
Roscommon 10 6 122.4 79
Wicklow 8 13 113 161
Sligo 7 5 112.9 74
Kilkenny 0 8 97.8 97
Cork 23 24 91.6 497
Kerry <5 4 44.7 66

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • The 5 day average  737
  • The 7 day incidence is 109.9 per 100,000 of population

 

 

