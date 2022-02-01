Covid-19 Tuesday: 4,208 new cases via PCR

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,208 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
The number who have confirmed via antigen will not be released until tomorrow's figures are published.
In addition, yesterday, 6,410 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 624 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 66 are in ICU.