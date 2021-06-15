Covid-19 Tuesday: 283 new cases

AS of midnight, Monday June 14th, the Department of Health is reporting 283 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 60 in hospital, 23 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 15th, 2021 5:33 PM
