Covid-19 Tuesday: 24 deaths, 371 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 24 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of the deaths, 12 occurred in March, 10 in February and two in January.
The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 49-100 years.
There has been a total of 4,610* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 22nd March, the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 231,484** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 183 are men / 187 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 30 years old
- 151 in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties***.
As of 8am today, 357 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. There were 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 20th 2021, 675,946 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 492,106 people have received their first dose
- 183,840 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s vaccination programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of two deaths. The figure of 4,610 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 231,484 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 22Mar2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 22Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Mar2021 to 22Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (09Mar2021 to 22Mar2021)
|Ireland
|371
|538
|158.3
|7,538
|Offaly
|31
|31
|443.8
|346
|Longford
|0
|8
|261.8
|107
|Kildare
|14
|29
|249.4
|555
|Dublin
|151
|232
|234.5
|3,160
|Meath
|21
|31
|229.7
|448
|Donegal
|27
|29
|218.0
|347
|Carlow
|6
|7
|177.4
|101
|Roscommon
|0
|7
|151.8
|98
|Waterford
|8
|14
|148.9
|173
|Tipperary
|8
|19
|147.3
|235
|Westmeath
|12
|9
|146.4
|130
|Louth
|18
|13
|142.0
|183
|Galway
|25
|23
|138.0
|356
|Wexford
|<5
|17
|128.2
|192
|Limerick
|11
|11
|102.6
|200
|Wicklow
|<5
|11
|100.4
|143
|Laois
|8
|9
|99.2
|84
|Cavan
|<5
|3
|88.0
|67
|Sligo
|<5
|4
|87.0
|57
|Monaghan
|0
|1
|58.6
|36
|Mayo
|<5
|4
|58.2
|76
|Clare
|<5
|4
|53.9
|64
|Cork
|16
|17
|47.7
|259
|Kerry
|0
|3
|47.4
|70
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|40.6
...
