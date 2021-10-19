Covid-19 Tuesday: 2,399 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,399 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 473 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 74 are in ICU.
The five-day moving average is 1,890.
October 19th, 2021 5:50 PM
