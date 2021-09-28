Covid-19 Tuesday: 1,499 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,499 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 300 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
September 28th, 2021 5:21 PM
Share this article
THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,499 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 300 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
News
4 hours ago
News
7 hours ago
Motoring
1 hour ago
Sport
2 hours ago
Sponsored