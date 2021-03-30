Covid-19 Tuesday: 14 deaths, 368 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, 12 occurred in March, one in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68-97 years.

There has been a total of 4,681 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 29th March, the HPSC has been notified of 368 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 235,444* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

181 are men / 182 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

127 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 310 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. There were 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 27th 2021, 802,502 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

577,641 people have received their first dose

224,861 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 235,444 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 29Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 29Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 29Mar2021) Ireland 368 543 164.1 7816 Offaly 19 25 474.6 370 Donegal 13 28 278.9 444 Dublin 127 223 246 3315 Kildare 34 38 227 505 Westmeath 11 21 221.9 197 Meath 26 28 216.9 423 Longford <5 5 208 85 Laois 7 15 187.7 159 Tipperary 16 16 172.4 275 Cavan 8 12 158.8 121 Louth 12 14 154.4 199 Wexford 10 15 145.6 218 Roscommon 0 3 127 82 Waterford <5 7 116.2 135 Galway <5 16 113.2 292 Wicklow 13 16 113 161 Limerick 21 19 105.7 206 Carlow 6 3 105.4 60 Leitrim <5 2 68.7 22 Mayo 5 9 68.2 89 Clare <5 5 61.4 73 Sligo 0 0 59.5 39 Monaghan 5 3 48.9 30 Kilkenny 0 2 45.3 45 Cork 14 17 41.1 223 Kerry 6 2 32.5 48

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.