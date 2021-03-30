Covid-19 Tuesday: 14 deaths, 368 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of these deaths, 12 occurred in March, one in February and one in January.
The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68-97 years.
There has been a total of 4,681 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 29th March, the HPSC has been notified of 368 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 235,444* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 181 are men / 182 are women
- 67% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 127 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 310 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. There were 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 27th 2021, 802,502 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 577,641 people have received their first dose
- 224,861 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 235,444 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases**
(to midnight 29Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 29Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 29Mar2021)
|Ireland
|368
|543
|164.1
|7816
|Offaly
|19
|25
|474.6
|370
|Donegal
|13
|28
|278.9
|444
|Dublin
|127
|223
|246
|3315
|Kildare
|34
|38
|227
|505
|Westmeath
|11
|21
|221.9
|197
|Meath
|26
|28
|216.9
|423
|Longford
|<5
|5
|208
|85
|Laois
|7
|15
|187.7
|159
|Tipperary
|16
|16
|172.4
|275
|Cavan
|8
|12
|158.8
|121
|Louth
|12
|14
|154.4
|199
|Wexford
|10
|15
|145.6
|218
|Roscommon
|0
|3
|127
|82
|Waterford
|<5
|7
|116.2
|135
|Galway
|<5
|16
|113.2
|292
|Wicklow
|13
|16
|113
|161
|Limerick
|21
|19
|105.7
|206
|Carlow
|6
|3
|105.4
|60
|Leitrim
|<5
|2
|68.7
|22
|Mayo
|5
|9
|68.2
|89
|Clare
|<5
|5
|61.4
|73
|Sligo
|0
|0
|59.5
|39
|Monaghan
|5
|3
|48.9
|30
|Kilkenny
|0
|2
|45.3
|45
|Cork
|14
|17
|41.1
|223
|Kerry
|6
|2
|32.5
|48
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 84.1
- 5-day moving average 543
