Covid-19 Tuesday: 11 deaths, 390 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified today, 4 occurred in April, 2 in March, 4 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.

There has been a total of 4,847 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 19th April, the HPSC has been notified of 390 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 244,297* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

215 are men / 174 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

172 in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.**

As of 8am today, 179 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 18th, 2021, 1,208,459 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

855,512 people have received their first dose

352,947 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 244,297 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7-day incidence 55.3

5-day moving average 380

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 19Apr2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 19Apr 2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 19Apr 2021) Ireland 390 380 113.9 5,422 Kildare 42 27 209 465 Donegal 18 24 204.8 326 Offaly 7 8 187.3 146 Dublin 172 152 169.5 2,284 Meath 21 29 161.5 315 Longford 8 5 161.5 66 Westmeath 9 10 135.2 120 Laois 7 6 124 105 Cavan <5 5 114.2 87 Leitrim 0 3 96.7 31 Mayo 10 8 95.8 125 Louth 15 11 93.9 121 Limerick 13 14 88.8 173 Monaghan 0 4 88 54 Roscommon <5 5 85.2 55 Galway 10 16 84.1 217 Wicklow 9 8 73 104 Carlow <5 4 72 41 Waterford <5 4 64.6 75 Tipperary 20 9 62.7 100 Wexford <5 4 50.1 75 Clare <5 3 38.7 46 Kerry <5 3 38.6 57 Cork 9 12 35 190 Sligo <5 3 32 21 Kilkenny <5 1 23.2 23

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.