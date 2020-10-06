Covid-19 Tuesday: 1 death, 432 more cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 1,811 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 5th October the HPSC has been notified of 432 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 38,973* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 218 are men / 214 are women
- 62% are under 45 years of age
- 48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 60 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 111 in Dublin, 51 in Donegal, 41 in Cork, 32 in Clare and the remaining 197 are located across 20 counties.
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks. Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it.
‘Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case.’
Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell please isolate and phone you GP without delay. Do not go to work and try not to interact with others. This is a vital action if we are to break the chains of transmission.’
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 38,973 confirmed cases reflects this.
- To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast features singer and producer Iarla Ó Lionáird, a former member of the hugely successful Afro Celt Sound System. In more recent years, he has been a member of the traditional/folk supergroup The Gloaming. He spoke at length to Southern Star creative manager Niall O'Driscoll about growing up in Cúil Aodha, his varied career and making music from his home near Inistioge in Co Kilkenny during the pandemic.
- You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.