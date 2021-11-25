News

Covid-19 Thursday: 4,764 confirmed cases

November 25th, 2021 5:39 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 598 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 126 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,764 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Incidence of Covid-19 remains concerningly high, with 62,401 cases reported in the last 14 days. We need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission.

‘Covid-19 spreads when an infected person is in close proximity to other people. The best way we can stop Covid spreading to the people we meet is by meeting fewer people and avoiding crowds.

‘If you are socialising, think about the risk associated with the activities you have planned. Remember the simple steps you can take to keep both you and the people you meet with safe: Wear a mask correctly; Meet outside if possible; Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and practise good hand and respiratory hygiene. Be mindful of your contacts in the days after socialising, and especially consider anyone you meet who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to Covid-19.

‘If you experience symptoms isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test.’

 

