Covid-19 Thursday: 47 deaths, 901 new cases

February 18th, 2021 5:50 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 771 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, 44 occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 - 99 years.

There has been a total of 4,082* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17th February, the HPSC has been notified of 901 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 212,647** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 473 are men / 422 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.***

 

As of 8am today, 771 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. There were 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 182,193 people have received their first dose
  • 98,388 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

 

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,082 deaths reflects this.

 

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 212,647 cases reflects this.

 

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases***

(to midnight 17Feb2021)

 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 17Feb2021)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(to 17Feb2021)
Ireland 901 780 252.9 12,042
Monaghan 10 15 420.3 258
Offaly 15 21 369.4 288
Dublin 437 316 351.5 4,736
Galway 43 64 308.5 796
Laois 22 17 303.4 257
Louth 14 26 286.3 369
Meath 32 40 280.4 547
Waterford 19 18 274.6 319
Longford 16 9 274.0 112
Carlow 7 7 267.0 152
Cavan 7 11 261.2 199
Mayo 27 22 259.0 338
Kildare 39 38 254.4 566
Limerick 49 36 254.0 495
Wexford 21 18 253.1 379
Westmeath 16 14 247.8 220
Donegal 29 16 176.5 281
Leitrim 9 5 156.0 50
Tipperary 19 18 150.4 240
Clare 16 13 144.8 172
Sligo 5 5 135.8 89
Cork 31 31 130.6 709
Roscommon 7 5 128.6 83
Wicklow 6 8 128.5 183
Kilkenny <5 5 99.8 99
Kerry <5 2 71.1 105

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7 day incidence is 123.9
  • 5-day moving average is 780

 

