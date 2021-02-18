Covid-19 Thursday: 47 deaths, 901 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of these deaths, 44 occurred in February, 2 occurred in January and 1 in December.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 - 99 years.
There has been a total of 4,082* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Wednesday 17th February, the HPSC has been notified of 901 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 212,647** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 473 are men / 422 are women
- 65% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 36 years old
- 437 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.***
As of 8am today, 771 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. There were 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 15, 280,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 182,193 people have received their first dose
- 98,388 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,082 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 212,647 cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases***
(to midnight 17Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 17Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 17Feb2021)
|Ireland
|901
|780
|252.9
|12,042
|Monaghan
|10
|15
|420.3
|258
|Offaly
|15
|21
|369.4
|288
|Dublin
|437
|316
|351.5
|4,736
|Galway
|43
|64
|308.5
|796
|Laois
|22
|17
|303.4
|257
|Louth
|14
|26
|286.3
|369
|Meath
|32
|40
|280.4
|547
|Waterford
|19
|18
|274.6
|319
|Longford
|16
|9
|274.0
|112
|Carlow
|7
|7
|267.0
|152
|Cavan
|7
|11
|261.2
|199
|Mayo
|27
|22
|259.0
|338
|Kildare
|39
|38
|254.4
|566
|Limerick
|49
|36
|254.0
|495
|Wexford
|21
|18
|253.1
|379
|Westmeath
|16
|14
|247.8
|220
|Donegal
|29
|16
|176.5
|281
|Leitrim
|9
|5
|156.0
|50
|Tipperary
|19
|18
|150.4
|240
|Clare
|16
|13
|144.8
|172
|Sligo
|5
|5
|135.8
|89
|Cork
|31
|31
|130.6
|709
|Roscommon
|7
|5
|128.6
|83
|Wicklow
|6
|8
|128.5
|183
|Kilkenny
|<5
|5
|99.8
|99
|Kerry
|<5
|2
|71.1
|105
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 123.9
- 5-day moving average is 780
