Covid-19 Thursday: 3 deaths, 335 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,036 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 25th November, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 71,494* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

162 are men / 171 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

119 in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There were 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 28 confirmed cases. The figure of 71,494 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 25 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 25NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (12NOV2020 to 25NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (12NOV2020 to 25NOV2020) Ireland 335 103.9 4949 Donegal 20 218 347 Louth 17 201.7 260 Limerick 23 188.3 367 Waterford 11 149.8 174 Kilkenny 29 131 130 Roscommon <5 122.4 79 Dublin 119 115.2 1552 Meath <5 105.6 206 Monaghan <5 104.3 64 Longford <5 100.3 41 Offaly <5 97.5 76 Tipperary 19 94.6 151 Mayo 11 91.9 120 Westmeath <5 91.2 81 Cavan <5 85.3 65 Cork 19 82.2 446 Wicklow 10 78.6 112 Carlow <5 77.3 44 Kildare 6 76.9 171 Clare <5 75.7 90 Sligo <5 59.5 39 Galway 8 54.6 141 Laois 6 54.3 46 Kerry 5 53.5 79 Leitrim 0 40.6 13 Wexford <5 36.7 55

To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. On this week's podcast, news editor Siobhán Cronin talks to former broadcaster and hotelier, and now wellness coach, Bibi Baskin. Although a Donegal native, Bibi is now based in Crosshaven and has just published a new pocket guide to happiness. There’s also music from Castletownbere-based classical pianist David Syme, and a review of this week’s newspaper.