Covid-19 Thursday: 1,292 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,292 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 331 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
September 9th, 2021 5:18 PM
