Covid-19: There have been three more deaths, and 302 cases, confirmed today

National Public Health Emergency Team has announced three more deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

Two of the deaths were females in the east. The other person was in the north-west.

There are now 171 cases in Cork, 10% of the total figure nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Ireland now has 2,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 25th March (1,639 cases), reveals:

54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases

The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years

419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU

375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%



The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; provides latest case information.