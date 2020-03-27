Covid-19: There have been three more deaths, and 302 cases, confirmed today

National Public Health Emergency Team has announced three more deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.
Two of the deaths were females in the east. The other person was in the north-west.
There are now 171 cases in Cork, 10% of the total figure nationally.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Ireland now has 2,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 25th March (1,639 cases), reveals:
- 54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases
- The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years
- 419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%
The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; provides latest case information.
