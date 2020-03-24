Covid-19: There are now 123 cases in Cork as Ireland records its seventh death

THE seventh death from Covid-19 in Ireland has been announced.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been informed today that another patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has died.

The patient is a male and in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.

There have now been seven Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There are 204 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm today (Tuesday).

There are now 1,329 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

To date, 17,992 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight last night.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 22nd March (965 cases), reveals:

55% are male and 45% are female, with 44 clusters involving 243 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 45 years

277 cases (29%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 36 cases have been admitted to ICU

247 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 535, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 123 cases (13%).

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 47%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%

There were a number of recommendations made by the National Public Health Emergency Team and today adopted by the government, including:

Individuals should work from home unless attendance at the workplace is absolutely essential.

· Non-essential retail outlets are to close to members of the public. Essential retail outlets are to implement strict physical distancing measures.

· All sporting events are cancelled, including those behind closed doors.

All organised social indoor or outdoor events of any size are not to take place.

· All cafes and restaurants are to operate on a takeaway or delivery basis. Strict physical distancing measures apply to queuing for this service.

· People should not use public transport unless it is absolutely necessary.

A dashboard showing an anaylsis of Irish cases is available if you cut and paste this link into your browser:

https://geohive.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/29dc1fec79164c179d18d8e53df82e96