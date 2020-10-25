Covid-19 Sunday: no further deaths, but 1,025 new cases

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this Sunday, October 25th..
There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday 24th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 57,128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 508 are men / 506 are women
- 71% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.
As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”
The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (as of midnight on October 24th, 2020) is 307.5 nationally, while the Cork figure is 347.6.
- To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast is a special on supporting local businesses. News editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by Bantry Business Association chairman Diarmaid Murphy and by Hilary O’Farrell of the Bandon Business Association with music by Cork band Luunah.
- You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.