Covid-19 Sunday: no deaths, 364 cases

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,810 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 3rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 364 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 38,032 confirmed cases of Covid-19in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

195 are men / 168 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

27% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

42 cases have been identified as community transmission

100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

