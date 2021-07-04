Covid-19 Sunday: 562 new cases

AS of midnight, Saturday 3rd July, the Department of Health is reporting 562 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 48 in hospital, 14 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
July 4th, 2021 3:13 PM
Share this article
AS of midnight, Saturday 3rd July, the Department of Health is reporting 562 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 48 in hospital, 14 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
Share this article
News
18 hours ago
Sport
4 hours ago