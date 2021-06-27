Covid-19 Sunday: 340 new cases

As of midnight, Saturday June 26th the Department of Health is reporting 340* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 47 in hospital, 15 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 27th, 2021 3:37 PM
