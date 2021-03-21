News

Covid-19 Sunday: 2 deaths, 769 new cases

March 21st, 2021 6:08 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 360 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.

These two deaths occurred in March.

There has been a total of 4,587 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 20th March, the HPSC has been notified of 769* confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 230,599 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 381 are men / 378 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 284 in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

 

As of 8am today, 360 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU. There are now 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 18th, 654,251 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 478,725 people have received their first dose
  • 175,526 people have received their second dose

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 230,599 reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases**

(to midnight 20Mar2021)

 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 20Mar2021)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(to 20Mar2021)
Ireland 769 587 155.3 7395
Offaly 47 26 410.5 320
Longford 14 9 296 121
Kildare 44 37 249 554
Dublin 284 251 229.2 3,088
Meath 45 32 215.3 420
Donegal 67 30 211.7 337
Roscommon 18 10 154.9 100
Carlow 5 6 147.5 84
Waterford 32 17 145.5 169
Tipperary 30 20 141 225
Westmeath 17 10 138.6 123
Galway 26 28 135.2 349
Louth 10 11 134.2 173
Wexford 20 19 122.2 183
Limerick 36 15 121.1 236
Sligo 9 6 100.7 66
Wicklow 8 9 91.3 130
Cavan <5 7 85.3 65
Laois 10 8 85 72
Mayo 6 4 72 94
Monaghan 0 2 70 43
Clare 6 5 53.9 64
Kerry 6 6 52.8 78
Cork 18 15 46.6 253
Leitrim <5 1 37.4 12
Kilkenny 6 3 36.3 36

 

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence is 81
  • 5-day moving average is 587

 

 



