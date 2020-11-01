Covid-19 Sunday: 2 deaths, 552 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 1,915 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday 31st October the HPSC has been notified of 552 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 62,002* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 275 are men / 275 are women
- 63% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 36 years old
- 173 in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.
As of 2pm today, 330 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There were 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 62,002 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 31 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases
(to midnight 31OCT2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(18OCT2020 to 31OCT2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(18OCT2020 to 31OCT2020)
|IRELAND
|552
|253.5
|12,069
|Cavan
|<5
|590.7
|450
|Meath
|20
|474.3
|925
|Sligo
|9
|360.1
|236
|Donegal
|30
|321.0
|511
|Westmeath
|11
|321.1
|285
|Cork
|86
|305.2
|1,657
|Galway
|7
|297.6
|768
|Louth
|23
|297.2
|383
|Monaghan
|8
|288.3
|177
|Limerick
|40
|269.4
|525
|Carlow
|<5
|268.7
|153
|Longford
|7
|247.1
|101
|Mayo
|9
|243.7
|318
|Kildare
|23
|240.5
|536
|Clare
|15
|229.8
|273
|Kerry
|12
|221.4
|327
|Dublin
|173
|220.9
|2,976
|Laois
|7
|205.4
|174
|Roscommon
|10
|204.5
|132
|Waterford
|<5
|204.0
|237
|Wexford
|8
|173.7
|260
|Offaly
|<5
|162.9
|127
|Kilkenny
|8
|132.0
|131
|Tipperary
|23
|130.4
|208
|Wicklow
|13
|115.9
|165
|Leitrim
|<5
|106.1
|34
The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.
- To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search ‘Coronavirus Podcast’ at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast is a special on supporting local businesses. News editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by Bantry Business Association chairman Diarmaid Murphy and by Hilary O’Farrell of the Bandon Business Association with music by Cork band Luunah.
- You can subscribe to the Southern Star Coronavirus podcast which is available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.