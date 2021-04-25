News

Covid-19 Sunday: 1 death, 429 new cases

April 25th, 2021 5:03 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

There has been one death and 429 new cases of Covid-19 (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,873 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 24th April, the HPSC has been notified of 429 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 246,633 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 234 are men / 182 are women
  • 78% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 29 years old

As of 8am today, 174 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 23rd 2021, 1,359,921 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 966,611 people have received their first dose
  • 393,310 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

