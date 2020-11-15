News

Covid-19 Sunday: 1 death, 378 new cases

November 15th, 2020 6:22 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

'We are seeing a number of things which concern us' (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,979 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 14th November, the HPSC has been notified of 378 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 67,903* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

 

  • 186 are men / 190 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 38 years old
  • 124 in Dublin, 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

 

As of 2pm today, 249 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The average daily 5 day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day. This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk.

 

‘We are also seeing number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.

 

‘There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home.’

 

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 67,903 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 14NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (01Nov2020 to 14NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (01Nov2020 to 14NOV2020)
Ireland 378 126.9 6041
Donegal 34 275.8 439
Limerick 19 201.6 393
Westmeath 11 170.1 151
Roscommon 12 165.8 107
Waterford 18 154.9 180
Louth 23 152.9 197
Meath 5 144.1 281
Dublin 124 140.3 1891
Offaly 17 137.2 107
Laois 8 131.1 111
Kilkenny 5 130 129
Kerry 12 129.3 191
Monaghan <5 123.8 76
Mayo <5 115.7 151
Sligo <5 111.4 73
Longford <5 110.1 45
Cavan 6 103.7 79
Tipperary <5 102.2 163
Clare <5 93.4 111
Carlow <5 93.1 53
Cork 19 91.2 495
Kildare 14 89 198
Galway 15 86 222
Leitrim <5 78 25
Wicklow 10 69.5 99
Wexford 9 49.4 74

 

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

 

