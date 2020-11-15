Covid-19 Sunday: 1 death, 378 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,979 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 14th November, the HPSC has been notified of 378 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 67,903* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

186 are men / 190 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

124 in Dublin, 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 249 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The average daily 5 day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day. This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk.

‘We are also seeing number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.

‘There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 67,903 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 14NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (01Nov2020 to 14NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (01Nov2020 to 14NOV2020) Ireland 378 126.9 6041 Donegal 34 275.8 439 Limerick 19 201.6 393 Westmeath 11 170.1 151 Roscommon 12 165.8 107 Waterford 18 154.9 180 Louth 23 152.9 197 Meath 5 144.1 281 Dublin 124 140.3 1891 Offaly 17 137.2 107 Laois 8 131.1 111 Kilkenny 5 130 129 Kerry 12 129.3 191 Monaghan <5 123.8 76 Mayo <5 115.7 151 Sligo <5 111.4 73 Longford <5 110.1 45 Cavan 6 103.7 79 Tipperary <5 102.2 163 Clare <5 93.4 111 Carlow <5 93.1 53 Cork 19 91.2 495 Kildare 14 89 198 Galway 15 86 222 Leitrim <5 78 25 Wicklow 10 69.5 99 Wexford 9 49.4 74

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.