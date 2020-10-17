Covid-19 Saturday: 8 deaths, 1,276 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of these, 1 occurred in June, 2 in September and 5 in October.

There has been a total of 1,849 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, 16 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,276 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 48,678 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

644 are men / 631 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

278 in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and theremaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today 260 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s Cases (to midnight 16/10/20) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14 days to midnight 16/10/20) New Cases during last 14 days (14 days to midnight 16/10/20) Five day moving average NATIONAL 1,276 231.6 11,028 1,072 Cavan 27 758.8 578 64.2 Meath 108 450.2 878 112 Donegal 43 356.2 567 35.4 Monaghan ** (<5) 350.2 215 12.8 Clare 31 320.7 381 25.4 Sligo 15 303.7 199 19 Galway 107 262.7 678 73.6 Cork 149 256 1,390 133.8 Westmeath 41 252.3 224 22.2 Wexford 80 250.5 375 43.6 Limerick 76 231.9 452 41.2 Leitrim ** (<5) 218.4 70 6.6 Longford 18 212.9 87 8.4 Kildare 53 207.6 462 44.8 Dublin 278 201.8 2,719 248.2 Roscommon 9 199.9 129 9.6 Kerry 55 198.4 293 33.2 Louth 18 185.4 239 25 Offaly 38 178.3 139 12 Laois 13 151.1 128 12 Kilkenny 24 142.1 141 15.4 Mayo 16 131 171 17.6 Waterford 28 130.8 152 18.4 Carlow 5 115.9 66 8.4 Wicklow 26 102.5 146 15.4 Tipperary 16 93.4 149 13.8