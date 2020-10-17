Covid-19 Saturday: 8 deaths, 1,276 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of these, 1 occurred in June, 2 in September and 5 in October.
There has been a total of 1,849 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday, 16 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,276 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 48,678 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 644 are men / 631 are women
- 69% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 278 in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and theremaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.
As of 2pm today 260 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s Cases
(to midnight 16/10/20)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(14 days to midnight 16/10/20)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(14 days to midnight 16/10/20)
|Five day moving average
|NATIONAL
|1,276
|231.6
|11,028
|1,072
|Cavan
|27
|758.8
|578
|64.2
|Meath
|108
|450.2
|878
|112
|Donegal
|43
|356.2
|567
|35.4
|Monaghan
|** (<5)
|350.2
|215
|12.8
|Clare
|31
|320.7
|381
|25.4
|Sligo
|15
|303.7
|199
|19
|Galway
|107
|262.7
|678
|73.6
|Cork
|149
|256
|1,390
|133.8
|Westmeath
|41
|252.3
|224
|22.2
|Wexford
|80
|250.5
|375
|43.6
|Limerick
|76
|231.9
|452
|41.2
|Leitrim
|** (<5)
|218.4
|70
|6.6
|Longford
|18
|212.9
|87
|8.4
|Kildare
|53
|207.6
|462
|44.8
|Dublin
|278
|201.8
|2,719
|248.2
|Roscommon
|9
|199.9
|129
|9.6
|Kerry
|55
|198.4
|293
|33.2
|Louth
|18
|185.4
|239
|25
|Offaly
|38
|178.3
|139
|12
|Laois
|13
|151.1
|128
|12
|Kilkenny
|24
|142.1
|141
|15.4
|Mayo
|16
|131
|171
|17.6
|Waterford
|28
|130.8
|152
|18.4
|Carlow
|5
|115.9
|66
|8.4
|Wicklow
|26
|102.5
|146
|15.4
|Tipperary
|16
|93.4
|149
|13.8
