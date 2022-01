As the country celebrates what’s being dubbed ‘Freedom Day,’ the Department of Health today reported 6,689 new cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 3,911 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

There were 836 people with Covid-19 in hospitals around this country as of 8am this morning, of which 78 are in intensive care units. This is the lowest number of Covid-19 patients in ICU since November 8th 2021.